Polson Police arrest two people during drug bust

POLSON - The Polson Police Department arrested two people during a drug raid on Feb. 5.
The PPD conducted a residential warrant service at 110 22nd Ave W. This search warrant concludes a short-term drug investigation that started after receiving complaints from citizens, according to a Facebook post by the PPD.
Police seized several items from the raid that contained methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple boxes of used syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
PPD arrested Dolly Zambrana for felony distribution of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, according to PPD's release. Police also arrested Kelvon Kallowat for felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
No children were in the residence and nobody was injured, according to the PPD.
If you have any information you would like to share you can call the PPD at 406-883-7301.