BIGFORK - An armed robbery happened at Jackpot Casino of highway 35 in Bigfork around 9:25 Tuesday morning.
Flathead County Sheriff Deputies and Two Bear Air are trying to track down the suspect, a white female with brown hair between 5'2"-5'6". She was seen wearing a black puff jacket, distressed jeans, brown Ugg-like boots and a black beanie with a striped pattern on it.
Authorities do not know whether she escaped in a vehicle or on foot.
The sheriff's office says do not approach the suspect if you see them. Call 9-1-1.