BOZEMAN - Police responded to a domestic disturbance report at West Main Street in Bozeman on Tuesday night, November 19.
William Frank Perez III, 38, is requested to be charged for assault with a weapon against his girlfriend.
According to charging documents, the girlfriend was lying in bed at her home and heard noise coming from outside. When she walked over to her front entrance, she Perez who allegedly smacked her face with a cup. Documents say Perez also had a box-cutter knife.
Perez allegedly started shouting at his girlfriend, calling her sexually explicit names. Documents say he threatened he was going to push her down and have sex with her. Perez then allegedly threatened to slice her throat open with the knife.
The girlfriend ran over to a neighbor's house. Soon after, Perez allegedly came over knocking on their kitchen window with the knife from outside. The neighbors called police.
When the police arrived, they tried to locate Perez through the footprints found in the snow. The footprints led them to a grocery store parking lot, but Perez was not found.
Perez's girlfriend was located to stay in a safe place that night as documents allege she "feared for her life."