BUTTE-In the Mining City, police say the victim of a stabbing outside of a bar on Thanksgiving morning has moved from critical to stable condition on Friday.
Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as 49-year-old Louis Caye of Butte.
The victim, police say, is a 28-year-old man from Butte who lives in Phoenix and was visiting Butte for Thanksgiving. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back, neck and cheek outside of the Dublin Irish Pub on Montana Street.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich calls the incident a random act of violence.
Skuletich says the victim and two other males were standing outside the bar after hours when Caye allegedly was walking down the street, said something and attacked the victim. Skuletich says there was no fight or altercation that led to the stabbing.
With help from witnesses, police were able to quickly locate Caye wearing a black hoodie and black backpack with blood on his clothes. Police located Caye near the intersection of Idaho and Silver Streets.
Skuletich says they don't see a lot of random attacks like this one. "The male may have been intoxicated, I'm not sure if we got back the blood tests on him. He was walking down the street and confronted some people that were just standing outside the Dublin after hours and he assaulted one of them," said Skuletich.
He adds the clothing and blood samples from the scene will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.
Police say Caye was out on bond for previous charges at the time of the assault.
Caye was charged on Friday with attempted deliberate homicide and his bond was set at $150,000.