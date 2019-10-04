Plant-based burgers taking a bite out on Montana's beef industry

BOZEMAN- It’s a question as old as time, or at least 1984, where’s the beef?
The impossible burger claims to do what it’s named after—the impossible-- take plants and create a burger, so close to beef that customers can’t tell the difference.
You may have noticed the impossible burger sneaking onto menus in your neighborhood, at Burger King, Wendy’s, and, even KFC.
This new option is taking a bite out of Montana’s booming meat industry.
Sean Ehlert the Chef-Owner of U-Burger in Bozeman recently added the plant-based protein to his menu.
“I actually have a customer it comes in almost once a week to get it, cause he loves the fact that we carry it,” Ehlert said.
The box is labeled as meat—but you won’t find any animal parts in the patty which has Montana ranchers concerned.
“It is a heavy topic and one that’s on a lot of producers minds in Montana,” Jake Feddes a third-generation beef rancher said.
Feddes lives on his family ranch in Manhattan, Montana and still tends the same fields that his family has owned since the mid-40s.
He's worried about what this new trend could do to his business, mostly for the reason that it's not meat.
Feddes has spent over 20 years raising working with cows and in that time calculates that he’s produced over 7,000,000 pounds of beef.
He isn't necessarily concerned with the vegetarian option, in fact, he doesn't mind that people are vegetarians he just doesn't agree with the terminology of the product.
Feddes says he says he has had many competitors to his products and will continue to have them, but calling a plant-based burger meat is a hardship
The USDA says Americans have been eating less and less beef, the University Burger in Bozeman sells about 700 normal beef patties a week but customers have been buying the plant-based choice.
U-Burger is selling 40 of them a week.
For Ehlert, this is the best product he can carry, it stores very well, for the most part, it's inexpensive, and it tastes good.
Ehlert says in the past vegetarian options haven't been flavorful, one vegetarian told Ehlert that he loves the plant-based Impossible Burger for the reason that it actually tastes like meat.
“With being this close to campus you’ve got groups of 10 that come in all the time and there. This day in age there’s got to be a chance one of those 10 is going to be a vegetarian,” Ehlert said.
But, dietitians in the area are warning people that plant-based protein may not be a healthy as you hope. Turns out that plant-based meat option is just a processed as ground beef.
“Processed foods, we want to limit those in our diet,” Jessica Venhuizen a Bozeman Dietitian said, “a lot of things that are put in there,[like the] additives [we] just don’t know the long-term effects of those because they’re fairly new.”
Venhuizen says like with anything, they are fine in moderation but don't necessarily have any added health benefit.
Even with U.S customers eating less meat --beef is the second-largest agricultural export of the State of Montana, and ranchers like Feddes and his family head to work every day in the fields hoping to put food on the table.
“It’s a hard way to make a living we don’t do it for the glory the fame we do it to provide a good nutritious source of protein,” Feddes said.