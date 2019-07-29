Plan for delays on Interstate 90 East and West

A chip seal project is underway on Interstate 90 east and west, from the U.S. highway 93 exit to Van Buren in Missoula.
Montana Department of Transportation officials say if you take any exit on I-90 from 96 to 105, travel delays are anticipated for at least a week.
Some areas of I-90 will be reduced to single-lane traffic with speeds as low as 35mph while MDT crews work.
The chip seal project began Monday, and crews will work until August 5.
“In preparation for the chip seal, crews have repaired bridges, installed rumble strips, milled and paved, and replaced barrier rail,” said Montana Department of Transportation District Administrator Bob Vosen. “We were able to perform all of these improvements at night to minimize disruptions for the traveling public. However, a chip seal requires daytime temperatures to properly cure. Traffic will be impacted during this final week while we improve Interstate 90.”
A chip seal protects road surfaces from water damage and extreme winter conditions.
Officials say the portion of I-90 they are working to chip seal was last rehabilitated in 2006, and is need now after numerous Montana winters.
"Once we're done [I-90] will be a way smoother, safer road for everybody to travel. It'll be a lot nicer for everybody --commuters and people from out of state," Missoula District Construction Operations Engineer John Schmidt said.
Crews will work during the day, night and possibly through the first weekend of August.