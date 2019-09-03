MISSOULA - It's not too soon to get your flu vaccination for the year, and influenza vaccines are available now at several pharmacies and clinics around town.
If you drive down Reserve Street, you might see signs pointing you in the direction of a clinic or pharmacy able to give you your yearly flu shot.
While this might seem too early, it's really not. Flu season in the U.S. kicks off around October, and can end as late as April.
Here in Montana, pharmacists say it's much better to get your shot before the flu season even starts.
"This is a great time to get that vaccine on board before the season starts,” says Ken Chatriand, pharmacy manager for UM’S Curry Health Center.
Montana's peak flu season usually strikes around February, March and April.
Experts say it takes two weeks before the shot is fully effective, and once exposed it can take two to seven days to start feeling flu symptoms.
Those symptoms can include body aches, a fever or 102 degrees, and feeling extremely tired or fatigued to the point where you can't go to work or school.