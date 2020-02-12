WEST YELLOWSTONE - Three people in Southwestern Montana are jailed on murder charges connection to the death of a 12-year-old boy.
A press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested James Sasser Jr., Patricia Batts, and a juvenile male (uncle of the victim) for the offense of deliberate homicide.
According to the sheriff's office, the charges are in reference to the death of James Alex Hurley, 12, which took place outside of West Yellowstone on or about February 3.
The defendants are expected to appear for the first time in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday morning.
This story will be updated as additional information is available.