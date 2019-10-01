MISSOULA- PEAS Farm staff say they're lucky that they could ask college students to pitch in and make sure that the fall crops of tomatoes, squash and cabbage were brought in before the hard frost.
The PEAS Farm, a small acreage owned and operated by Garden City Harvest and the University of Montana’s Environmental Studies, said they were thankful for the weather projections ahead of the storm.
Peas Farm director David Victor said overall the farm did pretty well, but that they did lose this year’s tomatoes, even the ones that were covered in their hoop houses. The farm grows about 30 vegetable crops as well as different types of fruit in its orchard.
With Montana's short growing season, Peas Farm staff prepare for hard frosts as soon as fall arrives.
Last week the farm worked feverishly to remove their produce like cabbage, tomatoes, pumpkins, and much more from the ground and move them into covered shelter.
“We went ahead and took precautions to get those out because we could- we had the time and the labor force with the help of the college students so we are lucky in that respect," Victor said. "A lot of private farmers didn’t have as much labor force they couldn't necessarily call in the army. In terms of how we fared, we were okay."
Peas Farm's main agriculture operations close down around Halloween.
