Over 900 bitterroot plants will take over a new area of Missoula

MISSOULA- Wednesday was a beautiful fall day in the Garden City, which allowed kindergartners through high school students to plant nearly 900 bitterroot plants.
Students from Nkwsum Salish Language School and the Two Eagle River School traveled from Arlee and Pablo to spend their Wednesday morning with Missoula’s Park and Rec.
South Reserve, the area where Fort Missoula Regional Park now sits, used to be highly populated with bitterroots in the early 1900's due to the Confederated Kootenai Salish tribes.
Now, planting these bitterroots is the first step in a long-term project to reestablish a sustainable population of bitterroot plants in the area.
Morgan Valliant, the City of Missoula’s conservation lands manager, said this project brings restoration and cultural history.
"Public parks are a place for all people and for this site being able to have not just a restoration program for our national area but one that is also culturally significant to a lot of people is just icing on the cake,” he said.
The Fort Missoula regional park will in time become a bitterroot plant collective site, where officials say they hope one day these kids can come back as adults and see their work come to life.