BOZEMAN - One person has been stabbed multiple times and a suspect is still at large after a confrontation turned violent Wednesday night in Bozeman.
Around 6:30 PM, two people got into a confrontation in the Gallatin Valley Mall parking lot between Macy's and PetCo. According to Bozeman Police Chief Deputy Jim Veltkamp, the two people knew each other previously.
One person was stabbed multiple times, and was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Right now there is no word on the status of the injured person.
The suspect fled the scene, and according to Deputy Veltkamp, fled towards the mall. Right now, the mall has not been evacuated, and people are choosing to leave on their own accord.
Bozeman Police do not have any description of the suspect, and are unsure if there still is a threat to the public. Detectives and police officers are currently working the southwest corner of the Gallatin Valley mall parking lot. The public is asked to please avoid the area if possible.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Bozeman Police Department.