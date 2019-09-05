One Missoula non-profit is providing free coping sessions for International Suicide Prevention Week

MISSOULA- 250 Montanans commit suicide each year according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Starting next week -- September 8th through the 15th, marks International Suicide Prevention Week, where one Missoula non-profit is offering a unique way to cope.
Thanks to the River Pines Horse Sanctuary Program ,Horses for Hope, Missoulians will have access to a one-of-a-kind experience during International Suicide Prevention Week.
Montanaquest Equine Guided Services is this program, allowing people to sign up for 20 minute sessions at the River Pines Horse Sanctuary. Attendees will have access to coping skills, and resiliency training, which are two things that the Montana DPHHS said are not addressed in suicide prevention.
"It can lower blood pressure and heart rate, it can raise pain tolerance, it can enhance learning capacity, it encourages sociability and connection, and more,” founder of River Pines Horse Sanctuary, Shari Montana said.
International Suicide Prevention Week's grooming sessions take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting next week and you are encouraged to call 406-207-6105 for scheduling.