One man hospitalized, one in custody following fight at Missoula's Poverello Center

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. WINDS IN HIGH TERRAIN WILL BE IN EXCESS OF 70 MPH OR HIGHER AT TIMES. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND LOLO PASS. * SNOW: SNOW SHOWERS WILL COMBINE WITH GUSTY WINDS TO CREATE PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY. BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS MAY BECOME DANGEROUS. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. SEAN WYATT-KAVIS, A 15 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, HAS MADE SUICIDAL STATEMENTS AND THERE IS CONCERN THAT SEAN MAY TRY TO HARM HIMSELF. SEAN LEFT A RESIDENCE IN MISSOULA AROUND 4:55 PM ON JANUARY 3RD. THERE IS NO KNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. SEAN IS 5 FEET 10 INCHES TALL, 150 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND GRAY SWEATPANTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.