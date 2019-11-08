COLUMBIA FALLS - MHP Trooper Laramie Stefani says that around 2 PM, a logging truck was heading southbound on the highway near Glacier Park International Airport, when an ATV driving on the shoulder pulled out onto the road in an attempt to make a U-turn.
Trooper Stephani says that the male driver of the logging truck tried to avoid hitting the man on the ATV, but was unsuccessful.
The ATV driver, in his 60's, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the logging truck was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road where the crash happened is currently closed to traffic, as an investigation continues and crews are working to clear logs from the road.
