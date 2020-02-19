POLSON - Three homes were burned in a fire in Polson on Wednesday morning.
The fire was just a few blocks away from Cherry Valley Elementary School in the 500 block of 3rd St. West.
Rud Knudsen and his wife woke up to law enforcement banging on the door around 6:30 AM. Knudsen said they told him his neighbor's house was on fire, and that he and his wife needed to evacuate immediately.
Knudsen said he watched the fire tear through his neighbor Bonnie's home and then jump to his house. He said the top floor of his home and the attic are completely destroyed, and that his basement is full of water.
Knudsen said his neighbor Bonnie, whose home is complete loss, is being put up at a hotel thanks to The American Red Cross.
The Polson Fire Department confirmed Bonnie's home is a total loss. Fire investigator estimate fire did $200,000 worth of damage to Knudsen's home, and $20,000 in damage to another neighboring home.
Fire crews have not determined a cause, but did say it is suspected accidental.