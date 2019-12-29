BOZEMAN - One person is dead from apparent carbon monoxide exposure at a home in Bozeman on Sunday.
According to a press release from the City of Bozeman, Bozeman Fire, Bozeman Police, and units from American Medical Response got a call just after 11 AM Sunday for a report of a strange odor at 1120 West Babcock.
First responders found two people suffering from what appeared to be carbon monoxide exposure from a car that was left running in an attached garage.
Both occupants were removed from the home. One of them, an elderly female, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.
Another female patient was taken to the hospital. Her status is unknown at this time.
"The investigation found carbon monoxide levels to be as high as 360 parts per million inside the residence. OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control list 50 parts per million as an elevated or dangerous level of carbon monoxide," reads the press release.
The Gallatin County Coroner's Office is investigating the death. The name of the deceased has yet to be released.