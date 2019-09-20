MISSOULA- A new four-story hotel is slated for the old Days Inn on the corner of Main and Pattee Streets, with amenities including an ice cream truck, retail spaces and a coffee shop.
The City of Missoula’s Redevelopment Agency recently approved funding to reconstruct a new hotel downtown to spruce up an old hotel.
The new 73-room hotel will include retail spaces on the ground floor.
It will be a lot different that the Days Inn, which consisted of three floors with 52 guest rooms and a manager's quarters.
The ground level had parking and a swimming pool.
Developers Imperial Six Hundred plan to add the fourth floor, completely deconstruct and then re-design the interior, and add elegant architectural details.
They will also add three new on-site parking spaces on the ground floor, and revamp the sidewalks, curbs and the current bus stop.
The same developer revamped the Lark Hotel in Bozeman, adding a taco bus outside.
The plans also include an ice cream truck and new coffee shop when it's slated to open in summer 2021.