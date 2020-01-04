HELENA- Abbreviating the year ‘2020’ to just ‘20’ may be a time saver but officials are warning it could be a costly mistake.
A post from the East Millinocket Police Department in Maine warns that doing so could open the doors to fraud.
Officials say dating documents or checks with only '20' makes it easy for scammers to change the date on the end.
For example, someone could alter your '20' to say '2019' and then claim you're late on payments or not meeting an obligation.
Officials advise writing out the full year on all important documents.