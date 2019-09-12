ANACONDA - A man faces several felony charges after he allegedly threatened a woman and child while also in possession of guns, explosives and methamphetamine.
Anaconda police say on Aug. 24 around 6 AM, officers were called to a house in the 500 block of East Third Street. A woman said her boyfriend had torn the house apart, had a gun and was holding a child. She said he'd threatened to gouge out her eyes.
The suspect is named as Max Arthur, 43.
Officers say when they arrived on the scene, Arthur was holding the child and wearing military-style pants, a holster and a bulletproof vest. Officers ordered him to put the child down and searched him for a gun, but didn’t find one on his person.
Officers then searched the house and found methamphetamine and three guns, including two pistols and a shotgun. They also found three homemade bombs; one in a glass jar, wrapped in duct-tape, with a fuse on top, and two similar ones in plastic jugs.
Those were sent to the state crime lab in Missoula to be examined by bomb experts, who determined that they were live explosives.
Police say the man recently moved to Anaconda, and at this point they don't have any indication of what he planned to do with the bombs.
Investigation has been turned over to the ATF.
Arthur is charged with partner-family member violence, intimidation, possession of meth and possession of an explosive device. More charges are pending.
Police Chief Tim Barkell says he’s thankful that no one was hurt in the incident.