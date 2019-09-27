Northwestern Energy is gearing up for an incoming winter storm.
The largest power provider in the state is adjusting staff and anticipating potential power outages.
They're asking you to report any and all outages so they can get teams in place quickly. You can call 888-467-2669 or visit their website to report outages.
Northwestern Energy also provided these safety tips for their customers:
Winter storm safety tips:
- Non-electric, unvented space heaters can be a hazard. Use them only in well-ventilated areas.
- If you use an electric generator, plug appliances directly into it. Never plug a generator directly into your home's electrical wiring.
- Disconnect or turn off appliances you were using when the power went off. Leave one light on to tell you when service is restored.
- Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36 to 48 hours if the door is closed. In a half-full freezer, food will keep 24 hours.
- Stock up on non-perishable foods, heating fuel and medications.
- Fill your bathtub and spare containers with water in case your electric water pump or the local water system goes out.
- Have a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and fresh batteries handy.
- Prepare older family members, friends or neighbors who live alone for the weather.
- NorthWestern Energy reminds customers to make sure natural gas meters, as well as furnace and appliance vents, are free from snow and ice. Blocked vents could result in a loss of heat or buildup of deadly carbon monoxide in homes and other structures. Some furnace vents may be located on roofs.
- Safety starts with you, don’t take the risk of going into bad weather.
- NorthWestern Energy posts updates on outages on Facebook and Twitter, (@NWEinfo), and on the NorthWestern Energy Outage Map, http://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety/outage-mapping, where you can sign up for text updates on an outage.
- Use a flashlight. Avoid candles because of the fire risk.
- Never use wet or damp electrical items