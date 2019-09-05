MISSOULA- A horse sanctuary is offering free therapeutic sessions next week in efforts to prevent suicide.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services says 250 Montanans commit suicide each year.
September 8-15 marks International Suicide Prevention Week, where one Missoula nonprofit is offering a unique way to cope - with 20-minute grooming sessions where participants will learn how taking care of animals can benefit their own mental health.
The River Pines Horse Sanctuary's program Horses for Hope and Montanaquest Equine Guided Services are teaming up for the event.
Attendees will have access to coping skills and resiliency training, both of which are important parts of suicide prevention, says Shari Montana, founder of the horse sanctuary.
"It can lower blood pressure and heart rate, it can raise pain tolerance, it can enhance learning capacity, it encourages sociability and connection, and more,” Montana said.
International Suicide Prevention Week's grooming sessions take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting next week and you are encouraged to call 406-207-6105 for scheduling.