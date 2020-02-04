HELENA- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is accepting nominations for the 2020 Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame.
According to FWP, those who qualify can be living or dead individuals who have made lasting contributions to the restoration and conservation of Montana’s wildlife and wild places.
Nominees do not have to be living in Montana or have to be a Montana resident as long as they have spent some time in Montana and their impact to the state was or is significant.
The Hall of Fame was created to honor those who qualify and provide public awareness of their stories.
A diverse group of people are chosen to be inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame every two years. Board of directors from the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame makes the final selection based on recommendations provided by a review committee made up of a cross-section of Montana’s conservation and outdoor community.
Nominations are being accepted through February 29 and inductees will be honored during a banquet held December 5 in Helena.
To nominate someone, visit theMontana Outdoor Hall of Fame website here, or contact Thomas Baumeister at 4066-341-4326.
For more information, you can visitFish, Wildlife and Parks’ website here.