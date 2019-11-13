Boat inspection records have been set this year with more than 112,000 watercrafts inspected.
Watercraft inspection stations have been set up throughout the state to stop the transportation of aquatic invasive species into Montana’s lakes and rivers.
According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, 16 boats with invasive mussels coming into the state have been intercepted so far this year.
Testing done by aquatic invasive species monitoring crews of 300 different water bodies has shown no detection of mussel veligers or adult mussels this year.
FWP says the news of the lack of mussels has prompted them to begin the process of lifting the quarantine restrictions on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
The lifting of the quarantine means that the Canyon Ferry certified boater program would end, and Canyon Ferry inspectors would shift to a revolving inspection crew.
Even though the quarantine on the Canyon Ferry Reservoir is being lifted, the certified boater program on Tiber Reservoir is staying in place because of a five-year quarantine period started in 2016.