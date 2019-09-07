September is Campus Fire Safety Month and the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) and the Center for Campus Fire Safety are teaming up for their Campus Fire Safety for Students campaign.
The campaign is aimed at raising awareness about the threat of fire among college students who live both on and off-campus. It educates and encourages students, staff and parents to take control and put forth efforts to protect themselves and others against fires.
The campaign is using videos, checklists, infographics, tip sheets, and more that are designed to be shared through social media, school newspapers, college websites, and posted in dorm’s common areas.
NFPA says from 2013-2016, local fire departments responded to an average of 4,070 structure fires in dormitory, fraternity, sorority, and barracks properties, causing an average of one civilian death, 32 civilian injuries, and $15 million in direct property damage each year.
The NFPA provided some tips that can help students reduce the risk of a fire, they say to:
Know and practice your buildings evacuation plan, as well as alternate routes.
Cook in intended areas only, and never leave cooking equipment unattended when in use, even briefly.
Test smoke alarms monthly in an apartment or a house. Ensure smoke alarms are installed in all sleeping areas, outside of all sleeping areas, and on every level of the apartment or house. NEVER remove or disable smoke alarms.
Keep combustible items away from heat sources and never overload electrical outlets, extension cords, or power strips. Many fires are caused by portable light and heat sources, like space heaters and halogen lamps.
Keep common areas and hallways free of possessions and debris.
You can find more information and additional resources on the campaign’s website here.