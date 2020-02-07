BUTTE-In the Mining City, significant progress has been made over the past few months on the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home, after breaking ground this summer.
Construction crews have been hard at work on the six buildings that will make up the Veterans Home including a community center and cottages for the residents.
Foundation member Tom Goyette says if all goes as planned, they hope to host a grand opening for the public on Veterans Day. He adds the community is encouraged to come see the progress of the site.
On Monday, the foundation announced a logo design contest for local students and artist that will run through March 16.
The goal of the contest is for a local artist to create a visual representation for the home online and on other platforms.
Goyette adds it's important to recognize local students and artists. "We need a visual representation for our veterans home and the purpose of the veterans home and one of the items to be included in that logo is serving 'those who have served'," said Goyette.
The winning artist will receive a plaque with the design and a matching plaque will be up for display in the community center. Goyette adds the artist will be recognized by the governor at the grand opening and they're working on a possible cash prize with local businesses.
For more information on the contest and how to enter visit the Southwest Montana Veterans Home website.