CHOTEAU- A new piece of land in the Falls Creek Area was purchased and will be available to the public August 28.
Located 30 miles west of Augusta, the land was previously private land and through a partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation officials will now work towards improving the area for the diverse wildlife.
The purchase adds 442 acres to the area for trailheads and hunting, and will be managed as a part of National Forest System land.
Hiking, biking , and horseback/stock use will be permitted on the land and overnight camping is now allowed at the parking area, but you can choose to set up camp between the Dearborn Road and river.