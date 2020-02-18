New numbers rank Montana at top of drunk driving deaths list

MONTANA, MT- New numbers showing that the state of Montana ranks number one in the country when it comes to drunk driving deaths.
That's according to 2018 data from the national highway traffic safety administration.
Montana had more than 11 drunk driving deaths for every 100-thousand licensed drivers for each state.
There was a total of 88 deaths in 2018.
Wyoming ranked second with over eight drunk driving deaths.
Here is a look at the full list:
The top five states with the highest fatality rates:
1. Montana
2. Wyoming
3. South Carolina
4. South Dakota
5. New Mexico
The top five states with the lowest fatality rates:
1. New York
2. New Jersey
3. Massachusetts
4. Connecticut
5. Washington
Washington D.C. had the lowest rate overall. You can read more here.