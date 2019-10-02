New Missoula Public Library expected to open June 2020

MISSOULA- 1974, the year the current Missoula Public Library was built, broke ground for the new public library August 2018.
Over a year into construction, the soon-to-be state of the art building is making its way from the ground up. The construction will become the Garden City's knowledge watering hole.
Library goers and lifelong learners will have access to different programs through local non-profits like Missoula Community Access Television, SpectrUM Discovery Area, and Missoula’s Family First Children's Museum.
This multi-level, state-of-the-art library will also offer classroom spaces, boardrooms-- on top of a library cafe on the first floor. Missoulians can expect the library to open June 2020.