BIG SKY - Montana Department of Transportation declares the end of guardrail construction after it began back in August.
On Thursday, November 14, crews completed the project, improving safety conditions on the road. The 29,000 feet of new material is sturdier and is built to last through severe weather and vehicle collisions, according to MDT.
MDT says crews also added erosion stabilization in 17 different places to withstand impacts when hit. The new guardrail cost $1.7 million.
“Guardrails save lives. It protects drivers from ending up in the river," Butte District Administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, Bill Fogerty said. "And with the recent height and material improvements, it’ll do that for years to come.”