BOZEMAN - A new deputy forest supervisor is joining the Custer Gallatin National Forest workforce on Jan. 19.
Kathy Minor is a Humbolt State University alum with a magna cum laude degree in forestry. She eventually earned her master's in forest engineering and minored in hydrology at Oregon State University.
Minor's experience in natural resource and land management spans 30 years, working important management roles at Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Minor has expertise in hydrology, planning, logging engineering, and program leading in soil and water.
“We are excited to have Kathy on board. She brings an exciting portfolio of experience working in collaborative efforts, land management planning, and watershed and fisheries restoration,” Mary Erickson, Forest Supervisor Custer Gallatin National Forest, said in a release. “Please join me in welcoming Kathy to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.”
Right now, Minor's position is an Umpqua National Forest district ranger in the Tiller Ranger District in southern Oregon.