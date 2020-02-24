New burn permit system in place for Gallatin County residents

BOZEMAN-Open burn season is just around the corner in Gallatin County and there is a system in place you need to know about before you can burn a non-recreational fire.
The county is launching a new online burn permit system. Burn season starts March 1 and this new system will provide a little convenience for you at home and help the county manage permits easier.
“The new platform is modern technology that behaves like users expect and are used to from other platforms,” Patrick Lonergan, Chief of Emergency Management and Fire said via press release.
According to Lonergan previous burn permit holders will have to renew with the new system and answer a few questions.
“The only drawback is that previous burn permit holders will not be able to simply renew a permit this year,” Lonergan said, “[they] will have to answer a few additional questions to establish an account in the new system.”
Permits purchased through the Gallatin County burn permit system are valid for all local jurisdictions within Gallatin County.
Permits cost $15.00 and are valid for the 2020 open burning season which runs from March 1 to November 30th.
You can find out more here.