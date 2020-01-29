$100,000 needed to keep the doors open at Bozeman Warming Center

BOZEMAN- The HRDC in Bozeman, that is responsible for the Warming Center in both Livingston and the Bozeman area, is under some financial pressure that could force them to make a hard decision if more funds are not found.
The HRDC requires around $100,000 to keep the doors open at the Bozeman Warming Center.
Adam Poeschl the Outreach and Operations Manager for the Warming Center is crediting some of the need for funds back to opening early in October when an early winter storm moved in.
Poeschl says the number one mission is to get people off the streets and into the warming center, because ultimately that center is used to transition people from homelessness to permanent housing.
“This is kind of our best spot to work directly with folks experiencing homelessness and get them moved into stable housing,” Poeschl said. “For people who are experiencing a ton of different barriers like no rental history, mental health issues, no income, it can be incredibly challenging to find permanent housing.”
That’s why the Warming Center is such a crucial component in ending homelessness in the valley.
“Our housing counselors are good at working directly with people and landlords trying to get situations worked out for folks,” Poeschl said.
Poeschl adds that it’s definitely a possibility that they would have to close the doors early if the funds are not made to stay open through the next two months.
Consistently throughout this winter, they have served about 47 individuals and families an evening.
After the Warning Center closes for the season, it transitions into a day center for the warmer months to help people transition into full-time jobs and permanent housing.
“We can only do programming for a what we have funding for,” Poeschl said, “if there’s no money for the day center there’s no day center if there’s no money for warming center there’s no warming center.”
Poeschl's main concern right now is finishing out the season and giving the people of Bozeman who are in need a place to stay during the cold evenings.
“We’re here at the behest of Bozeman so if Bozeman continues to support us will continue to provide the service,” Poeschl said.
A spokesperson for the HRDC said:
HRDC staff are grateful for the incredible generosity of donors, volunteers, and the community. Without the support of the community, HRDC could not operate this service - which is 100% community-funded.
Donation wise, they have enough socks and blankets, but they’re mostly in need of monetary cash donations.