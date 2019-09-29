As areas of north-central Montana are hit hard by up to 4 feet of snow this weekend, western Montana should expect light snowfall to continue in the valleys through Sunday.
From the U.S. National Weather Service-Missoula:
Sunday Morning Valley Snow Update:
As of 6 AM MDT/5 AM PDT, the dry slot that affected some locations across western Montana (and delayed the onset of snow) has been filling in. What this means: we are still anticipating snowfall to affect valleys of western Montana (and to a lesser extent, north central Idaho valleys) through mid-to-late day. Accumulations are still only expected to stick to grassy surfaces, but we'll be monitoring for any change in this, should travel become heavily impacted.