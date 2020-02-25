National Pancake Day fundraiser at IHOP to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

BOZEMAN- If you love pancakes, Tuesday, Feb. 25 is your big day.
Tuesday is National Pancake Day and if you stop by any IHOP you can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.
There is a suggested donation in exchange for pancakes. This is the 15th year IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day.
Pancake festivities start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.
Funds raised by IHOP on National Pancake Day benefit 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
Since 2006 more than $30 million has been raised for charity partners of IHOP through National Pancake Day festivities.