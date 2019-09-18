College students now have a new way to pay for school; the army National Guard announced a new policy giving members a full tuition waives.
"This is definitely a game changer" Sergeant first Class Brian Yonts said.
The Montana University's Board of Regents recently passed a new policy giving National Guard members a full tuition waiver at state schools starting in the fall of 2020.
Recruiters say this new policy will help attract new members.
“Being able to have those incentives to help out National Guard solders while they pursue their college aspirations is absolutely a factor that will be drawing people in to exploring what is what we do,” Yonts said.
But it's more than just a tuition waver
“It’s stacked on other college benefits including up to 50,000 in repaying student loans, cash sign on bonuses, gold standard health care,” Yonts said, “there is just a wide range of financial benefits that allow people in our community to be successful.”
All of these benefits apply to both in and out of state students
Anyone interested in joining the Montana National Guard can call (406) 431-7573 or visit their office at 1555 Liberty Lane, for a no obligation consultation.