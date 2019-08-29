MISSOULA - The sheriff's office has identified the remains of two men found on the same day in separate incidents in the Missoula area.
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says Robert Louis Foshag, 59, of Missoula, was found in an irrigation ditch off South Fourth St. West and Catlin.
In a separate incident, the remains of Jeremiah Colin Spotted Blanket, 34, of St. Ignatius, were found in a field near Pulp Mill Road and Mullan Road in the Frenchtown area.
A cause and manner of death hasn't been determined for either man, and currently no evidence connects their deaths.
Anyone with information in either case is asked to call the Missoula City Police Department at 406-552-6300 for Det. Bob Franke, or the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4810 for Det. Mike Sunderland.