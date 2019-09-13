MISSOULA - The names have been released of two Missoula police officers who are on administrative leave after a confrontation left a suspect shot dead.
The Missoula Police Department says officers Chris Proper and Eric Weber are on administrative leave with pay.
Proper has been with the department for three years, and Weber has worked there for five years.
The department says body camera footage from the officers indicates that the suspect, Steven Gill, had a weapon during the Sept. 2 incident, and the officers felt threatened.
Gill was shot after officers responded to a report of drug-related activity at a lot at the intersection of North Second and A Street. Gill died of gunshot wounds at St. Patrick Hospital.
The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. The Missoula Police Department is also reviewing the incident internally.