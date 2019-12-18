GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims involved in the homicide at the Emerald City Casino Tuesday.
Cheryl Ann Larsen, 53, Wendy Joanne Carlson, 60, and Steve Mitchell Hale, 61 were the names of the victims.
All three lived in Great Falls and the next of kin has been notified according to CCSO.
Ricky Lee Gardipee, 41, of Great Falls was identified by the Petroleum County Sheriff's Office as believed to be involved in the homicide well. PCSO's release says he was believed to be involved in the homicide and was shot by Deputy U.S. Marshals on 26th Street South.