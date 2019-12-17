GREAT FALLS- The Petroleum County Coroner's Office released the name of the man who was shot by Deputy U.S. Marshals Tuesday Morning following a triple homicide at a casino Tuesday.
Ricky Lee Gardipee was the suspect involved in the multiple victim homicide that happened Tuesday morning at the Emerald Casino in Great Falls according to the Petroleum County Corner's Office.
Gardipee was transported to the Montana Crime Lab in Billings for an autopsy Wednesday morning.
Gardipee has 8 previous charges, 4 in Cascade County and 4 in Lewis and Clark County, all spanning from 1996-2014. He was charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Robbery, Assault on a Peace Office, Failure to Register as a Sex/Violent Offender, Forgery, 2 counts of theft, and burglary.
Federal and local investigators are on scene of a multiple victim homicide in Great Falls. A release from the Great Falls Police Department says three people were found dead inside the Emerald Casino on 1701 10th Avenue South around 2 a.m. Tuesday. A fourth victim was found a short time later at Benefis Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.
At about 5:45 a.m. police found the suspect near 26th Street and 7th Ave. South. Shots were fired and the Gardipee was "fatally wounded."
Police say there is no longer a danger to the public.
Police say they will remain on scene for several days as this is a "complex investigation." They are asking people to stay away from the area.
2 lanes are now open on 10 Ave. South and police have made the crime scene smaller. Keith's Country Store is back open.
Lincoln Elementary School has been closed Tuesday, due to the active scene. All activities for the school are canceled. GFPS is unsure if school will be closed tomorrow. As soon as they know, we will get that information out. Parents who need childcare can take their children to Paris Gibson Education Center.
Drivers in the area are asked to use an alternate route and delays are expected. Authorities are directing traffic.