WEST GLACIER - Searchers recovered the body of a man who drowned in Pray Lake in Glacier Park.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office used a remote operated vehicle to find the body in about 30 feet of water.
A park release says witnesses saw a man struggling and go under the water in Pray Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around 4:30 PM.
Witnesses said the man may have gone into the lake to try to save a dog, but the dog has died.
Searchers couldn't find him that evening, and the search was paused overnight. At dawn on Wednesday, National Park Service, Blackfeet Tribal Police and the Flathead County Dive Team started the search again.
The Pray Lake area was closed to visitors while the search goes on.
The missing man is a 64-year-old from Edmonton, Canada. He's identified as Wales Wai Ming Poon.
Story updated Aug. 8 with man's identification.