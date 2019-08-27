A 30-year-old Butte man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Butte-Silver Bow authorities identify the man as Shaun Doherty, 30, of Butte.
According to a press release from Sheriff Ed Lester, the man had been driving a motorcycle westbound on Grand Avenue just after 1:30 am, when the motorcycle tipped, began sliding on its side, and struck a parked vehicle.
It is still unclear what led to the crash, and an investigation is underway.
Montana Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
Story updated Aug. 27 with the victim's name.