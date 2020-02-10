Multiple agencies work to retrieve vehicle submerged in Salmon Lake

SEELEY LAKE - Multiple agencies are working together on Monday evening to recover a vehicle that is reporting submerged in Salmon Lake, just south of the town of Seeley Lake.
A Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office reads:
"A certified diver with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Seeley-Swan SAR, are enroute to Salmon Lake for the report of a submerged vehicle. At approximately 4:30pm, a vehicle was seen sinking into the northern portion of the lake. Teams will assess the area and see what is possible at this time. More information will be released when in becomes available."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana as more information becomes available.