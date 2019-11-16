Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says a mule deer has test positive for chronic wasting disease in hunting district 400 near Great Falls.
The mule deer was harvested in the Moffat Bridge CWD special hunt area north of Great Falls.
The deer was taken on private land during the first week of this month.
The hunter has been notified and a follow-up test will be conducted for confirmation.
Samples were collected and testing is being performed by Colorado State University.
According to FWP, since the mule deer was taken within a CWD management zone, there will not be any changes to regulations.