MTAP Celebrates 30th Anniversary

HELENA – Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary celebration for the Montana Telecommunications Access Program (MTAP).
The goal of MTAP is to improve the quality of life for the deaf, hard of hearing, speech and mobility-impaired residents of Montana by providing them with specialized telecommunications equipment.
“Over the past three decades, MTAP has been providing quality services for thousands of clients,” Governor Steve Bullock said in a press release. “Equal access to communications is such an important part of life, and this program eliminates barriers to help provide a better quality of life on a daily basis for so many Montanans.”
MTAP does this by overseeing the Montana Relay Program, which allows people who are deaf to use telephone services, by offering assistive equipment and services to Montanans whose disabilities make it hard for them to use the phone.
"It's more of a gift to be able to pick up the phone and hear somebody say, 'hey colonel' (my nickname) ‘can you hear me?’ ‘I can hear you," says Mike Hankins, MTAP Client. “I never expected again to deal with a communication system like that. It's more than a blessing."
MTAP currently has over 1,400 active clients throughout the state. A total of over 2,500 pieces of equipment have been given out to those eligible in the past five years.
MTAP was established through legislation passed during the 1989 state legislative session, in response to the Americans with Disabilities Act mandate, requiring that governments provide equal access to telecommunications services for those with disabilities.
To learn more about the program or receive an application, contact MTAP at 800-833-8503, email to relay@mt.gov, or complete the application online at montanarelay.mt.gov