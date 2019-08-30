Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. A THUNDERSTORM WITH CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, MOVING FROM WEST TO EAST WILL BE IN THE VICINITY, IF NOT OVER THE TERMINAL WITHIN THE NEXT 15 MINUTES. THIS STORM WILL HAVE OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, BRIEF HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS UP TO 25 MPH. THE THUNDERSTORM IS EXPECTED TO BE OUT OF THE AREA BY 445 PM LOCAL. NO FURTHER THREAT OF LIGHTNING IS ANTICIPATED AFTER THE THUNDERSTORM PASSES.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT... AT 427 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WYE, OR 10 MILES NORTHWEST OF MISSOULA, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. 40 MPH WIND GUSTS HAVE BEEN RECORDED AHEAD OF THIS THUNDERSTORM AT THE MISSOULA AIRPORT. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MISSOULA AND WYE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&