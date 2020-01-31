MSU accounting students to help Bozeman residents with taxes

BOZEMAN — Accounting students from MSU are offering free help with tax return preparation.

This will be a free service for students, individuals, or couples who made less than $54,000 last year.

Accounting students will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m., February. 5, 12, 19, 24; March 4, 9, 11.

One session will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

The sessions will take place in Room 211 of Jabs Hall on the MSU campus.

An appointment is required for all sessions.  You can follow this link.

