More than 6,200 reports of fraud in Montana in 2018

The Federal Trade Commission data show there were more than 6,200 cases of fraud in 2018 in the state of Montana.
The FTC is an independent agency that works to promote consumer protection.
Congressman Greg Gianforte held a "fighting fraud" workshop at the Missoula Public Library on Monday. Representatives from the FTC, Senior Medicare Patrol, local law enforcement, among other organizations were apart of the panel discussion.
According to FTC officials, nearly 1,900 of the reports were imposter scams, which is when someone calls and claims to be someone they're not.
Missoula Detective Glenville Kedie says in the last week, he investigated three spearfishing scams in the county. A spearfishing scam is when a person clicks on a spam email and scammers can then access passwords.
Kedie says spearfishing scams are getting more sophisticated, and offers this advice.
"Change your email password right now and that will prevent this scam from happening in the future. and the second thing is to actually confirm yourself [that the call or email is legitimate]," Kedie said.
Kedie adds call the organization or agency requesting money to confirm whether the message is legitimate. He says this will better protect you and your loved ones from being scammed.