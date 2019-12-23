Six professors from Montana universities are among a large group of historians from around the country who've signed a letter providing historical context to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The letter, posted on the publishing platform Medium, looks at the impeachment process from the early founders' perspective, and how they would have responded in the 1780s.
David Emmons, a Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Montana, is among those who signed the document. He is joined by a handful of University of Montana instructors and professors, along with Montana State University and Rocky Mountain College educators.
Emmons says that while historians will have to wait years to assess President Trump's policies and their outcome, they can make a judgement now on how the country's founders would have responded to Trump's personal actions, based on historical references.
“There’s no question in my mind that earlier members of the American congress would not have tolerated Trump’s behavior," Emmons said on Monday. "It’s not a question of legality, it’s a question of vulgarity. It’s a question of honor. It’s a question of just behaving decently... The letter is not a judgement of his presidency, it’s a judgement of his personality.”
The letter, which has been signed by over 2,000 self-identified historians as of Monday evening, adds that if Trump's actions "[do] not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does."
Trump was impeached on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, last week in the House of Representatives. The vote was split nearly along party lines.
While Trump hasn't yet responded to the letter directly, he told a West Palm Beach, Florida crowd on Saturday that he believes Democrats are violating the Constitution by pursuing impeachment.