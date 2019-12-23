Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN IDAHO...EASTERN CLEARWATER...SOUTHEASTERN MINERAL AND SOUTHWESTERN MISSOULA COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MST/630 PM PST/... AT 643 PM MST/543 PM PST/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN INTENSE SNOW SHOWER STRETCHING FROM I-90 JUST WEST OF MISSOULA SOUTHWARD OVER HIGHWAY 12 TO LOLO PASS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. VISIBILITY ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS WILL BE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MISSOULA, WYE, FRENCHTOWN, LOLO PASS, EVARO HILL, AND LOLO HOT SPRINGS.