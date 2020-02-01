GRASS RANGE: National Weather Service has reported another hot spot on their maps just west of Grass Range.
It is likely that this is another fire, however that has not been confirmed at this time.
Meanwhile crews are on a fire north of Geyser.
Right now there is no word on what caused it however, crews from around Central Montana are responding.
Wind has been extremely high through the entire state today and has brought down trees and power lines throughout the area.
Right now Highway 87 from Great Falls to Armington Junction is closed. The road is open past that through to Lewistown.
This fire is active and we'll update this article with more information as we receive it.