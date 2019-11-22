Montanans will soon be able to place legal bets on college and professional sports.
The Montana Lottery Commission officially approved implementing sports wagering under the brand name Sports Bet Montana.
All businesses with an alcohol and gambling license will be able to apply for the sports wagering license in December.
The 2019 Legislature passed a bill that will allow bets to be placed in a licensed establishment, such as a terminal or app.
Additional details, including what type of bets can be placed, will all be sorted out and approved at the commission’s next meeting.